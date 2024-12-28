Emma Kenney is debuting a new beau. The Conners star took to Instagram for the holidays to share a sweet picture, seemingly with a new boyfriend, Conrad Hilton, the great-grandson of Hilton Hotels founder and his namesake, Conrad Hilton, and the younger brother of Paris Hilton. Kenney and Hilton posed in front of Hilton’s mother, Kathy’s Christmas tree, looking as happy as ever.

The two have not confirmed their relationship, but according to PEOPLE, they did rescue a dog from a kill shelter in Los Angeles in November. Kenney, 25, shared on her Instagram Story that she and Hilton saved a dog “who was MINUTES from being euthanized at the shelter.” The Shameless alum founded Yogi’s House, which is a rescue that takes in dogs at risk for euthanasia in the state of California alongside Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Hilton has actually been on the board since launch as the Adoption Outreach Coordinator.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of Hilton’s family took to the comments of Kenney’s post, including mom Kathy, who shared several red heart emojis, and Kathy’s niece, Alexia Umansky, who commented, “Merry Christmas you two” with a red heart emoji. Whatever their relationship status is, it seems like Kenney and Hilton are certainly happy and aren’t shy about showing off their relationship, whether romantic or platonic.

Meanwhile, Emma Kenney is gearing up for the final season of The Conners, which will be coming to ABC this March. After rumors swirled that the Roseanne spinoff was eyeing an end, it was confirmed in May that The Conners would indeed be ending after its upcoming seventh season. Not only that but the final season will be drastically shortened to just six episodes.

As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for the seventh and final season of The Conners, but it will be coming this spring. It’s likely a date will be coming within the next month or so, so fans will just have to patiently wait and see. In the meantime, the first six seasons are streaming on Hulu. It will be exciting to see how the series wraps up and what could be next for Kenney aside from her relationship. Considering she’s gone from Shameless to The Conners, it shouldn’t be long until she lands another role on television.