Lizzo Says She’s ‘So Much More’ Than Her Body Amid Jillian Michaels Controversy

Lizzo isn’t apologizing for celebrating and loving herself, but the “Truth Hurts” artist certainly wishes people would focus more on her music than on her body. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Lizzo opened up about her own struggle to accept herself in a society with warped beauty constructs for the first time in depth since she became part of a body shaming conversation sparked by trainer Jillian Michaels’ comments on her weight.

“I’m so much more than that,” Lizzo said of her body. “Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.”

With eight Grammy nominations this year, Lizzo has more than earned her time in the spotlight, but admitted being confident in her own body and presence took time.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

“As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman… I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love,” she added. “That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”

As for any kind of shallow criticism she gets? “We eventually get used to everything… So people just gon’ have to get used to my a—,” she quipped.

Earlier this month, Biggest Loser alum Jillian Michaels said she had trouble “celebrating” the singer’s body.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Michaels said during an interview on Buzzfeed’s AM2DM. “‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

At the time, Lizzo did not address the statements directly, but shared a mantra on her Instagram reading, “I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”

