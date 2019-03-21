‘The Bachelor’: Cassie Randolph Calls Doing ‘Normal Stuff’ With Boyfriend Colton Underwood a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are ready to just be normal.

After a whirlwind of ups and downs during The Bachelor, their first week as an official couple didn’t move any slower between appearances on shows like Today and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. However, now that things are slowing down just a little bit, Underwood and Randolph are enjoying doing things together without all the cameras.

“The last week has been much needed,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Being able to do normal stuff (beach, dinner, trips to the grocery store) was a breath of fresh air [heart emoji] Even though once I stopped going 100 miles an hour, I got sick.. does this happen to anyone else? I always get sick right when it’s time to relax.”

Underwood posted a cute photo of the couple and flaunted the fact that Randolph has been doing so much and managing to cope while being sick.

“I’m proud of you. Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much… from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu…you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer. [heart emoji]”

In the last few episodes of Season 23 of The Bachelor, the 23-year-old speech pathology student decided to leave Underwood out of fear she wasn’t going to be be able to give him all that he was looking for in a relationship at that very point in time — marriage, kids etc. So instead of taking no for an answer, the 27-year-old former NFL player decided to chase Randolph but in order to do that, he needed to call it quits with the remaining two girls, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams.

After he broke up with Godwin and Adams, he asked Randolph for a second chance and encouraged her by assuring they would take their time as a couple instead of rushing into marriage.

Since then, both have flooded their social medias with cute photos of their appearances and vacations together. Though, through it all, the pair have made it apparent that all they want right now is to be “normal.”

“Let’s go home and be normal,” Underwood wrote in a post that shows the two passed out on a plane together.

Underwood and Randolph have announced they will be busy this upcoming year and plan to just take their relationship one step at a time.