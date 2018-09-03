‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Praises ‘Amazing’ Husband Cole DeBoer in Wake of Daughter’s Birth

Chelsea Houska couldn’t ask for a better partner in parenthood! The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Monday to gush over Cole DeBoer just days after the birth of her third child, daughter Layne Ettie.

The MTV star shared two all-new photos of her husband and his brand new little girl cuddling at the hospital on social media, captioning the gallery, “This man is so perfect for me. The most amazing husband and daddy in the entire world. I love how much he loves us [heart eye emoji].”

The couple welcomed Layne Ettie last week as Houska turned 27, sharing a photo of the little girl wearing the same navy and white striped bow at the time. They also share son Watson, 1, and Houska’s 8-year-old daughter Aubree from a previous relationship with Adam Lind.

At the time, DeBoer shared his thoughts on becoming a father once more in a sweet social media message.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!” he wrote under a photo of the little girl. “Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

DeBoer and Houska first met when he spied her at a gas station in their town, he revealed on a Teen Mom 2 special last season, and although they didn’t talk, a smitten DeBoer looked her up on social media after the chance meeting.

The two wed in October 2016, and announced more than a year after having Watson that they were expecting a second child.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska captioned a photo of the ultrasound of the little girl on Instagram in March.

Watching the couple’s love story play out on TV, fans have been celebrating the family’s new milestone in the comment section of their baby photos.

“He really seems like he is an amazing person. I love how great he is with [Aubree] as well as his own children. God bless your family,” one person commented.

“You both are amazing people!!” another added. “So happy to know that there are men like Cole still out there in the world.”

We couldn’t be happier for the adorable couple!

Photo credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska, Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images