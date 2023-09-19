Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Dating Speculation

Travis Kelce has heard rumors about him dating Taylor Swift and has responded to the NFL commentators poking fun at him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went to Instagram to respond to a post shared by the NFL Network and commentator Rich Eisen. The post shows Eisen having a running commentary on Swift references as Kelce prepared to take the field on Sunday when the Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"You saw it on Thursday night when Travis Kelce wasn't in there, it left a 'blank space,'" Eisen teased. "But I think he returns today and proves to be the 'anti-hero.' Never goes out of 'style.'" Eisen went on to add a reference to "August" being over, and Kelce's injury, a bone bruise being "delicate." Kelce showed praise for Eisen's creativity.

(Photo: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images//Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

"Well played Rich…. Well played," Kelce wrote on Instagram. It was reported that Kelce and Swift have been spending time together. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two 33-year-olds are not dating. Kelce has publicly stated he tried to give Swift his phone number. Back in July, the two-time Super Bowl champion talked about attempting to talk to Swift when he saw her in concert.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said on the New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Kelce added, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked about the rumored relationship between Travis and Swift on Thursday Night Football last week. "I've seen these rumors…I cannot comment," he said. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Travis Kelce is currently looking to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in six years. After losing the season opener (a game Kelce missed), the Chiefs bounced back this past Sunday and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the game, Kelce had four receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Swift is currently taking a break from her Eras Tour and will be back on the road on Oct. 18 when she performs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. She recently appeared at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won multiple awards for said song "Anti-Hero."