Taye Diggs and Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Are Coupled Up and Fans Are Loving it

It looks like Taye Diggs has found a new lady. The Best Man actor has been frolicking around on social media with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apryl Jones. Social media users are eating them up. Though they haven’t officially confirmed they are dating, the writings are on the wall. The two have been posting videos together for several months now, showcasing Diggs’ dance skills, whereas Jones is sometimes choreographically challenged. They recently made their first red carpet appearance together.

Jones shared a photo from their red carpet outing, captioning the photo, “I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!” Diggs commented: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.” The exchange was captured by The Shade Room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones was previously linked to hip hop mogul Dr. Dre last year. The two were spotted out amid his divorce proceedings from Nicole Young at hotspots in Hollywood. She also posted solo shots of herself from one of Dre’s mansions.

Prior to being seen out and about with Dre, Jones was in a one-year relationship with her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star, Fizz. Their romance caused quite a stir as Fizz is the former bandmate of Omarion. Omarion and Jones were in a relationship together for about five years and share two children together. Some of Jones and Omarion’s relationship was documented on the first two seasons of the show. Jones has accused Omarion of abandoning her and their family without warning or explanation two months after she gave birth to their daughter.

Diggs of course was married to Broadway vet/actress, Idina Menzel. Their marriage lasted a decade and they share a son together.

Regardless of who they’ve dated in the past, all eyes are on them. And their social media followers can’t get enough.

A different side

“I don’t usually shop for people but I’m into you”



Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are ADORABLE On tiktok — Nikki (@Amazon_Nikki) February 18, 2022

For fans of Diggs and Jones separately, it’s a side of them the public has not seen before. Jones has been depressed at times due to previous relationships on television. Diggs appears to be more free in his element with Jones.

Scrolling through the page

The way I could watch Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones just be stupid for hours lmaooooo he is so funny — robin dabank (@cierrarozay) February 24, 2022

The general consensus is that Diggs and Jones’ videos are addictive. People can’t just watch one.

Love is in the air

I have fallen in love with Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones’ relationship. 😍 — BusyBlu (@BusyBlu) February 19, 2022

Though an unlikely pair at first thought, when people watch their videos, it makes sense. Laughing together is the best medicine in this at times chaotic world.

Keep the videos coming

I love taye diggs and Apryl Jones together🥰 i be watching their videos just a smiling😂 — AmberRenee (@AmberRenee365) February 23, 2022

People are getting pure enjoyment out of seeing Diggs and Jones have fun together. It’s inspiring for many.

Something new

https://twitter.com/UmEarth2Chelsea/status/1496216010394943488?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Social media users are so used to seeing famous couples posing and doing professional photo shoots. It’s refreshing to see Diggs and Jones having fun together via TikTok and what appears to be non-rehearsed.

A beautiful surprise

Idk how long Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones gone be together, but THAT is one funny ass couple, on the outside looking in 😂😂😂



If you can’t joke with me all day, everyday, just move around. 😩 — trapper (@iloveyoutrav) February 24, 2022

Many have been trying to figure out how long the pair have been dating. Per social media stalkers, they have been together since at least the start os the 2021 holiday season. At the time, they were spotted together at a party.