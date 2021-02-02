Dr. Dre's Divorce From Nicole Young: What to Know

✖

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce has been a contentious one. It originally emerged in June 2020 that Young filed to divorce Dre, whose full name is Andre Romelle Young. Since then, there have been numerous updates about their divorce proceedings. So, what do you need to know about Dre and Young's divorce?

Dre and Young originally wed in 1996. They have two adult children together, son Truice and daughter Truly. After 24 years of marriage, Young filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair's split has largely been contentious due to their differences when it comes to finances. At the time of her initial filing, sources connected to Young claimed that there was no prenuptial agreement when she wed Dre. However, Young filed court documents in early August, claiming that she was forced to sign a prenup back in 1996. She claimed that two years into their marriage, Dre admitted to feeling "ashamed" for having her sign the agreement and that he then tore up multiple copies of the document. She claimed that they then believed that the agreement was "null and void." The music mogul denied those claims, stating that their agreement is still valid.

In September 2020, Young reportedly accused her estranged husband of domestic violence. As TMZ reported, Young said that their relationship began falling apart on April 1. She claimed that Dre came home that day intoxicated and that he began screaming profanities towards her and demanded that she go to their Malibu residence. In those documents, Dre's estranged wife also noted that she is seeking more than $2 million per month in temporary spousal support and provided a list of her monthly expenses, which totaled almost $2.5 million. She is also asking that Dre cover her attorney's fees, which amount to $5 million.

Dre and Young's divorce became complicated in early January after the rap icon suffered from a brain aneurysm and was rushed to the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. On Jan. 5, he released an update on his condition via Instagram, telling his followers, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Even though Dre suffered from a medical emergency, he still found himself in the midst of his divorce proceedings. About a week after he suffered from a brain aneurysm, Young alleged in divorce documents that Dre was guilty of domestic abuse on several occasions during the course of their marriage. She claimed that over the years he held a gun to her head, punched her in the face, and slammed her against the wall. The music mogul denied his estranged wife's claims, saying, "at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety." Young said that Dre's denials are "blatant lies."