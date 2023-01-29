Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors

Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.

Jones and Diggs met on TikTok in December 2021 and began dating shortly after. "I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it's called, and said that she was hilarious," Diggs told Distractify in March 2022. "She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically." The couple made their relationship public in a series of funny videos posted to social media last year. Then, Diggs shared a sentimental Instagram video about his relationship with Jones in September. "As an adult, there are times in life where you can't believe what you're blessed with," he said. "The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don't under — I can't — that's how I know. Praise you Lord Jesus, Buddha, or universe, 'cause somehow she's… she's nice, and she's with me. Diggs added, "For all you people out there who don't think there's a God or no higher being and no higher force, f— y'all, and I know there is, 'cause someone's looking out after me."

Another indication that the relationship is smooth sailing is the subsequent engagement rumors that emerged after some fans spotted what appears to be a large diamond ring on Apryl's ring finger. The couple posted another humorous Instagram video giving their followers a glimpse into their playful and loving relationship, fueling engagement speculation. At this time, it is unclear if it's possible the two are engaged or already married. However, the stars were seen wearing rings in multiple videos the last couple of days, even when they weren't working on the set of their movie, The Come Back. Also, Jones wore what appeared to be a wedding band while walking the red carpet with Diggs at The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere in December 2022. Neither party has confirmed the rumors.