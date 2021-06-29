Tarek El Moussa's Fiancee Heather Rae Young Reveals If They Have Plans to Have Children Together

✖

Tarek El Moussa's fiancee Heather Rae Young has revealed if the couple plans to have children together in the future. During a recent interview with E! Daily Pop, 33-year-old Young addressed the idea of having kids with El Moussa. "We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," she said.

The children she refers to are El Moussa's kids he shares with ex Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time," Young said. "I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way." Young then clarified that she isn't necessarily saying never, just not at the moment. "Right now, our household is freakin' crazy. I'm filming TV shows, I'm raising kids, I'm building businesses," she said. "So right now, no."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung)

Young shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram page, and clarified her position for her followers. "Probably the number one question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family," she wrote. Young continued, "If you caught [E! Daily Pop] last week when I was hosting, you know the answer." She then explained that she wanted to "share" her response on Instagram "for everyone else who missed it."

Young wrote, "I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these [babies'] lives." She stated that "as of now I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family." Young then offered, "The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more."

Young has always been a very doting fiance and "bonus mom," even taking to Instagram on Father's Day to post a sweet message about El Moussa and his fatherhood skills. Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing dads in my life," she began, then turning her attention to her partner. "I fell in love with you from the beginning but one of the main reasons you got my heart so quickly was because I saw the way you treated your babies."

She continued "I fell in love with the caring, loving, and kind Father that you are to them and little did I know I was going to be blessed with the most amazing family I could’ve ever imagined. You are the best daddy to Tay and Bray and seeing how you are with them melts my heart and never gets old." Young concluded her message to El Moussa by writing, "We love you to the moon & back and I hope you feel extra special today my love."