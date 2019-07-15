Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Announce Wedding Date

Less than a month after becoming engaged, YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have set a date for their wedding. During Mongeau’s panel at VidCon in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, the couple revealed that they will say “I do” on Sunday, July 28.

“If you’re under 18, cover your ears,” Paul told the crowd as he made a surprise appearance on stage with a poem filled with sexual innuendos, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you we fit like a glove.”

“Logan and Bella can hate,” he continued, referring to his brother, Logan Paul, and Mongeau’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne. “The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date.”

Following the announcement, Mongeau confirmed that the news was true, though she admitted that she was still working out the details of the big day.

“Should I just get married naked?” she said when a fan asked what she planned to wear down the aisle. “We gotta get to that bed.”

“All the wedding details will come in due time, but I promise noone is ready for it,” she added. “We are really lucky to have a team of people dedicated to doing some dope s– for us.”

Paul and Mongeau had announced in late June that they had gotten engaged at Mongeau’s 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas, just two months after they had started dating. After giving Mongeau a car, Paul took her out partying, presenting her with a cake that read “Will you marry me, Tana?”

Although the news initially had fans suspecting that it was just another prank, Mongeau confirmed the engagement on Instagram shortly after, sharing a gallery of images showing off her engagement ring.

Prior to becoming engaged and planning her wedding, Mongeau had been in a relationship with Bella Thorne, though after dating for about a year, they announced in February that they had split.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love u guys,” Thorne wrote at the time, with Mongeau adding, “I love her forever, don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t rly wanna talk on it…there’s no negativity at all.”

Reacting to her ex-girlfriend’s engagement, Thorne had shared a close-up selfie of herself appearing distraught, writing, “When [your] ex gets engaged” with rows of crying emojis.