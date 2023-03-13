T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Is Reportedly Taking His Amy Robach Relationship Very Hard

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is reportedly having difficulty watching her longtime husband's new romance with his GMA co-host blossom with the rest of the world. The scandal became a hot topic in November 2022 when a report via The Daily Mail exposed Holmes' secret relationship with Amy Robach. The two had reportedly been dating for months as they both planned to divorce their respective spouses. They've since been axed from ABC, but it hasn't stopped their PDA. Fiebig was allegedly blindsided by the relationship. Though separated, she was said to be under the impression that she and Holmes were working toward reconciling and now is heartbroken over the ordeal.

"She did not know he was having an affair," a source told Us Weekly about Fiebig, adding that she "continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage." Holmes and Fiebig have a 10-year-old daughter.

She is also reportedly "upset it's not just a fling" — and is devastated that she and Holmes that reconciliation won't happen. "It's a relationship that is going strong," the insider adds about Holmes and Robach's romance. "[Marilee] knows he's definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she's hurt because she sees it's the real deal and knows now he's not going to reconcile with her."

Fiebig released a statement in January through her lawyer over the dissolution of her marriage, saying at the time, "We continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."