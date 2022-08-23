Sylvester Stallone's Rep Responds to Claims He and Wife Jenifer Flavin Have Split

Sylvester Stallone's representative is shooting down rumors that he and wife Jennifer Flavin called it quits. The rumors began after The Daily Mail published photos of Stallone, 76, getting his tattoo of Flavin's face on his right bicep covered with an image of Rocky Balboa's pitbull. Flavin, 54, contributed to the rumors with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month.

The Daily Mail's photos show Stallone's huge tattoo of Flavin's face being covered with the face of Butkus, the famous pitbull from the Rocky movies. Tattoo artist Zach Perez originally shared the photos on his Instagram page on Aug. 16 before deleting them. The original tattoo with Flavin's face can be seen in a photo gallery Stallone posted on his own Instagram page on Aug. 8.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," Stallone's rep told The Daily Mail. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

The tattoo wasn't the only hint that Stallone and Flavin's marriage is coming to an end. On Aug. 10, Flavin published a photo of herself hugging their three daughters, Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20. "These girls are my priority... nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever," Flavin wrote, adding the hashtags "truth," "family," and "forever."

Their daughters all commented on the post. "You are our rock, cheerleader, and [a] most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. Love you so much," Sophia wrote. "Strongest woman I know," Sistine commented, while Scarlet simply posted a heart emoji. Flavin hasn't published a post on Instagram since and is reportedly no longer following Stallone.

Flavin and Stallone married in 1997, a decade after Stallone's two-year marriage with Brigitte Nielsen ended. Stallone was also married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985. He had two sons with Czack, the late Sage Stallone, and Seargeoh Stallone, 43.

Stallone's next movie is Samaritan, which opens on Friday. He also stars in the upcoming Paramount+ crime series Tulsa King, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan. It will premiere on Nov. 13. Not much is known about the reality show featuring Stallone and Flavin's daughters, but Stallone told reporters in May they were in New York City to film the series while he worked on Tulsa King.