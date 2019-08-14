Sistine Stallone, Daughter of Sylvester Stallone, Reveals Stunning New Selfie

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine, shared an eye-catching new selfie on Instagram this week ahead of the premiere of her new movie, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The 21-year-old actress is following her dad’s footsteps into the world of wild action movies, but she is keeping her own spin on it as well.

Sistine Stallone noted that there were only “6 days” until the premiere of her movie this weekend when she made her Instagram post. It included two pictures — the first, a selfie, apparently taken in a bedroom or a hotel. Stallone’s hair and makeup were on point as she wore a white top with a few distinct stone necklaces and big hoop earrings.

The second photo was less serious. It was a Photoshopped version of the poster for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, where Stallone was floating spread-eagle just above the shark’s waiting teeth. She wore a goofy expression in the picture, which had fan’s roaring with laughter.

View this post on Instagram 6 days 😯 A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Aug 10, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Stallone is making her major film debut in the movie, which premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She brought along her father, a well as her mother, Jennifer Flavin, and her two sisters, Scarlet and Sophia. The family walked the red carpet together, where Stallone poked fun at her father and his famous legacy.

“He’s my dad. I will never admit that he’s a big deal, are you kidding me?” she told reporters from Entertainment Tonight.

Stallone also spoke to the outlet about how her dad helped coach her through the process of filming her first big movie. She revealed that they would often FaceTime while she was on set, and the 73-year-old would encourage his daughter to take more initiative.

“Yeah, [my dad] wanted the directors note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on — which I don’t think would’ve play out well,” Stallone recalled.

Meanwhile, director Johannes Roberts received occasional notes from the action movie veteran as well.

“[Sylvester] would occasionally message. I think him and Sistine would chat every day on FaceTime,” he said. “[Sylvester] would say, ‘This is what you should be doing and this is it.’ She would come to me and say, ‘Look, my dad wants me to punch the shark.’ …They were so fun.”

By all appearances, Stallone is set to become one of the next big stars in Hollywood and in the world of celebrities. She admitted that she is quite down to earth, talking at length about her love of the Real Housewives franchise. In the process, she even exposed her father’s guilty pleasure TV.

“You know, he’s more of an America’s Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars-type fan,” she said, then turned to her father saying: “I’m totally outing you, I’m so sorry, so sorry.”



47 Meters Down: Uncaged hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 16.