'Superstore' Actor Marries Husband in Palm Springs

After getting engaged at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, Superstore alum Nico Santos is a married man! PEOPLE confirms that the 44-year-old actor has tied the knot with 35-year-old Survivor contestant Zeke Smith. The couple got married on Nov. 4 in Palm Springs. They had a weekend-long celebration that began on Friday with a Hawaiian-themed party. The ceremony the following day included a Superstore reunion with creator Justin Spitzer and cast members Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Jon Barinholtz, Kaliko Kauahi, Irene White, and Lauren Ash. On the Survivor side, former contestants Hannah Shapiro and Bret LaBelle were also in attendance.

"For us, we've been together for almost six years," Smith told the outlet ahead of the nuptials. "We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts. By all sorts of usual metrics, we are married. But actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one."

The duo met at the GLAAD Awards close to six years ago after their plus-ones introduced them. Since then, they have been inseparable. It only seemed right for them to get engaged at the place they met, so they did. While the two were on stage for the awards ceremony last year, they both talked about how much GLAAD means to them and the community. Smith then started talking about how they met, and then he got down on one knee and proposed.

Now, the time has finally come for them. Although they just got married, they are already planning for their future. For their "mini-moon," the two are traveling to Joshua Tree National Park and are planning a honeymoon adventure across Italy for 2024. The duo are also hoping to adopt a bernedoodle and name it Nathan Lane someday soon. Although they've been together for six years, their journey together is clearly just starting.

'It's just really great to finally have met your person who is going to hold your hand and will have your back no matter what," Santos shared. "It just makes life a little less scary to chase your dreams and the fear of falling on your face. It just makes everything a little less scary, and pursuing that because you know that somebody's got your back and will catch you."