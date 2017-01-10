‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles and Wife Danneel Harris Share First Photo of Newborn Twins

(Photo: Twitter / @ShemazingIE)

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris welcomed twins, son, Zeppelin, and daughter, Arrow, on Dec. 2, and the proud parents took to Instagram Monday to share their new arrivals with the world.

Ackles shared a photo of himself, Harris, their twins and the couple's daughter, Justice Jay, captioning the shot with the hashtags #family, #happy2017 and #spnfamily. In the sweet snap, the camera gives fans a bird's-eye-view of the family as Ackles feeds his twins their bottles.

#family #happy2017 #spnfamily A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Ackles and Harris married in 2010, welcoming their daughter in 2013.

"Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes," Ackles wrote on Instagram to announce the twins' birth. "They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning."

