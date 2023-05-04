Star Wars Day 2023: The Best New Star Wars Merch and Gifts Out Today
May the Fourth be with you! If you want to celebrate in style, you can join the Jedi forces to celebrate Star Wars Day 2023 with these new merchandise options from the Disney Store.
Star Wars Day is finally here: the incredible celebration that takes place every May 4, as we honor one of the most prolific cultural mainstays to ever come about a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. If you're a Star Wars fan (or fanatic), you should know that the Disney Store just released brand new merchandise and gifts in honor of May the Fourth, and it's also honoring the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi." Get these top gifts now before they sell out.
Our fave picks from Star Wars Day 2023 on shopDisney.com:
Tatooine, Endor and Batuu Starbucks mug ornament set, $50
The Child 11-inch plush from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, $8 (down from $25)
The Star Wars sci-fi universe began with an idea for a "space opera" from George Lucas in the '70s and has expanded into more comic books, novels, films, songs, series, video games, theme parks and cultural references than we can count. It's no wonder that shows like The Mandalorian and video games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continue to be so successful. And since Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars, it's been developing addictive merchandise we just can't get enough of.
If you want to watch every Star Wars movie and series ever made, by the way, you can get a great deal on Disney+ starting at only $8 a month. Also, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to anyone who buys the latest game release, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the PS5 today.
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' 40th Anniversary Collection
One of the perks of Disney buying the Star Wars franchise is that we can -- and frankly, should -- get adorable Ewok-themed mouse ears like these. Designed for Disney by nerdy designer Ashley Eckstein (who also happens to voice Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Forces of Destiny), these ears are a great way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Ewok ear headband for adults, $45$45 at shopDisney
Don't forget to check out the rest of the Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection on the shopDisney storefront. Options include more Ewok clothes, special Luke Skywalker-themed backpacks, your own R2-D2 droid that can really serve you drinks, an Ewok bow and arrow set, themed pins and so much more.
- R2-D2 remote control interactive droid with serving tray, $160
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary backpack by Herschel, $120
- Princess Leia and Wicket T-shirt for women, $37 (down from $40)
- Ewok bow and arrow set, $30
- Boba Fett Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary pin, $18
Starbucks Been There Series
Starbucks teamed up with Disney to created these coffee mugs as part of its "Been There" series, and well... they're already low in stock. If you're a Star Wars fan and you love to collect tumblers, cups, water bottles and more, you can't miss this collection of themed stoneware mugs. Mug themes include Batuu, Endor, Tatooine, Coruscant, Jakku, Mustafar, Dagobah, Bespin and Hoth, sold individually or as part of a set. Trust us, hurry now to get your hands on these.
Tatooine, Endor and Batuu Starbucks mug ornament set, $50$50 at shopDisney
In addition to the mugs for sale, you can also get Mickey Mouse and Disneyland tumblers as part of the partnership with Starbucks.
- Disneyland geometric starbucks gold tumbler with straw, $50
- Walt Disney World Piglet Pink Starbucks tumbler with straw, $30
- Disneyland Starbucks ceramic tumbler, $28
RSVLTS: Star Wars Collection
RSVLTS is a clothing brand that focuses on bold and fun prints inspired by pop culture, sports and more. The brand has teamed up with Disney to bring an array of button-down shirts that any real Star Wars fan would be thrilled to wear. This one is called "Trilogy's End" and features key images from Return of the Jedi. They sell out so quickly that they're currently limited to two per guest.
Star Wars ''Trilogy's End'' button-down shirt for adults by RSVLTS, $72$72 at shopDisney
Don't forget to look at the rest of their Star Wars themed shirts, too.
- Star Wars ''Jedi Temple'' button-down shirt for adults by RSVLTS, $72
- Star Wars ''Space In-Vaders'' button-down shirt for adults by RSVLTS, $72
- Star Wars ''Let's Cruise'' button-down shirt for adults by RSVLTS, $72
Lego: Star Wars Collection
A serious Star Wars fan is probably also a Lego fan, and for years, Lego's partnership with Star Wars has been its most profitable fandom. Now, it's releasing a brand new Lego series for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi and also for Star Wars Day. This one features Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in an epic lightsaber battle while Emperor Palpatine looks on. It's one of the most important scenes in the film, and now you can build it for yourself.
Lego Emperor's Throne Room diorama from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, $100$100 at shopDisney
There are so many other Lego sets available on Disney's website, while you're shopping. Many of these are limited-edition items, so once they're gone, they could be gone forever. If you're a hardcore Star Wars Lego fan, don't miss out on these.
- Lego At-At from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back ultimate collector series, $850
- Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship ultimate collector series, $400
- Lego Star Wars X-Wing starfighter ultimate collector series, $240
- Lego Ambush on Ferrix from Star Wars: Andor, $70
Star Wars finds under $50
Is an $850 Lego set out of your budget? No problem. You can also get great Star Wars merchandise at a budget, in honor of Star Wars Day. This Grogu plush from The Mandalorian is currently only $8 for today only. If you're a fan of Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child, you can't miss this Star Wars Day deal that's out of this galaxy.
See? The Force IS with you.
The Child 11-inch plush from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, $8 (down from $25)$8 at shopDisney
The fun doesn't stop there. We have figurines, clothes, tumblers and pins under $50 for Star Wars Day at the ShopDisney store right now.
- Luke Skywalker PVC diorama by Diamond Select Toys, $50
- Lightsaber ''May the Fourth Be with You'' tank top for adults, $30
- Greedo Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 limited release pin, $18
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures tumbler with straw for kids, $15