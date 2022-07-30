Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Reveals Divorce From Hockey Star Husband

Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery are ending their relationship. After seven years as husband and wife, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed for divorce in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple's split was first revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to those documents, Rhoda filed for divorce just days after she and Avery, a former New York Ranger, split. When filing the divorce papers, Rhoda listed the date of separation as July 17. She also requested physical custody of their 2-year-old son Nash. However, she requested joint legal custody. The couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement, though details of that agreement were not disclosed. At this time, it doesn't appear that Rhoda or Avery have publicly commented on their separation.

After first beginning to date in 2010 and having an on-and-off relationship, Rhoda and Avery sparked romance again in the spring of 2013. Just months later, Avery dropped to one knee and popped the question in November 2013, with the couple confirming in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that they "are very happy to announce our engagement. We are excited to plan the most beautiful and fun wedding that we could ever imagine." Two years later, Avery and Rhoda tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York in October 2015. For the big day, Rhoda wore a Carolina Herrera dress and Chopard earrings, with the couple giving fans a glimpse of their nuptials in separate social media posts.

After saying "I do," Rhoda and Avery went on to welcome their son in June 2020. Sharing the exciting news at the time, Rhoda wrote on social media, "Our boy came into this world fast & furiously," later adding in a post to her Instagram Story, "We love you baby Nash."

Avery previously played for the Detroit Red Wings, the Los Angeles Kings, the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers during his 12-year NHL career. He is also a former Vogue intern. Rhoda, meanwhile, is best known for her work with Estée Lauder and appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2009, 2010, and 2011. The couple has not commented on their divorce, which comes just months after Avery penned a sweet birthday message to Rhoda in April, writing, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who continues to evolve as a creative and, more importantly, an incredible mother."