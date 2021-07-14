Spice Girls Member Ties the Knot to Longterm Partner

✖

Two became one, and now former Spice Girl Emma Bunton is officially a married woman! On Tuesday, Bunton, better known to fans as Baby Spice, shared the exciting news that she secretly married long-time partner Jade Jones in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been an item for 21 years and share sons Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.

Bunton revealed the exciting news by way of an Instagram post, which documented an intimate moment between herself and her now-husband. In the image, which she simply captioned, "Mr and Mrs. Jones," Button and Jade rested their foreheads against one another, with the singer donning a short white wedding gown and a flower crown while Jones wore a tan blazer and navy t-shirt, which he paired with a brown hat. In his own post, Jones shared a photo of himself and Bunton adoringly looking at one another in front of a floral arch, giving fans a look at Bunton's full wedding day ensemble, which included a long semi-sheer train. Bunton also shared a black-and-white photo to her Instagram Story of her crossed legs and her garter.

The wedding announcement sparked plenty of celebratory messages, including from Bunton's former Spice Girls bandmates. Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, commented, "Congratulations… love u both so much!! X." Scary Spice Mel B. wrote, "Yipppeee" with heart eye emojis. Sporty Spice Mel C., meanwhile, replied to the news with, "Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations… love you all sooooooo much," also adding a pink heart emoji.

Bunton and Jones, in the late '90s amid the peak of the Spice Girls' popularity. Jones dropped to one knee and asked "wannabe my lover" to Bunton back in 2011. At the time, Bunton shared the news in a tweet that read, "Yahooooo I'm Engaged! Love you Jade! I'm a very happy lady!!" Amid their decades-long relationship, the couple faced their share of marriage rumors, with Bunton addressing the speculation in 2008 when she told Closer, "we've been rumored to be engaged about 20 times, but we don't need a wedding to justify our relationship." She said that if she and Jones were to get married, they "couldn't run off and do it in secret — my family would be so upset."

The couple's big day came amid another important moment in Bunton's life. Last week, the singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of "Wannabe," the Spice Girls' debut single. Marking the occasion, Bunton said she was "feeling very emotional" and thanked fans for "making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"