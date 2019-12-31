Victoria Beckham Reveals Spice Girls Reunion in New Photo With Emma Bunton

Victoria Beckham might have missed the Spice Girls‘ reunion tour during the summer but she still has a close relationship with her former bandmates. The fashion mogul had a mini Spice Girls reunion over the weekend, joining “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton and her husband, Jade Jones. On Monday, Beckham shared a photo of herself laughing with her husband David Beckham, Jones and Bunton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 30, 2019 at 8:54am PST

“The most perfect few days with [Bunton] and [Jones] and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x,” Beckham added in the caption.

Bunton shared the same photo on her Instagram page, adding, “Brilliant couple of days with this lot!” She included the hashtags “heads up gang,” “festive fun” and “belly laughs.”

“What a wonderful night we had!! Until next time my lovely’s,” Jones wrote on his Instagram page.

This was the first time Beckham shared photos with a member of the Spice Girls after she confirmed she could not join Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell for their summer tour of the U.K. and Ireland. They performed just 13 shows, starting with Dublin on May 24 and ending in London on June 15.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham wrote on Instagram in November 2018, when the tour was announced. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

While Beckham did support her fellow Spice Girls, Brown admitted to being disappointed Beckham could not join them.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Brown told Good Morning Britain after the tour ended. “I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, ‘Yeah, I was upset,’ I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what.”

“No [it’s not a rift],” Brown continued. “We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

Beckham recently launched a new makeup line, including a set of lip products. In a recent appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning, she joked about the “interesting” makeup looks she wore during her Spice Girls days.

“I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls,” she said. “At this point, I’ve done so many [photoshoots] and red carpets that I’ve learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself.”

Beckham, 45, also said she does not fear to get older.

“I’m not trying to look any younger at all,” Beckham said on This Morning. “I just wanna look good for my age. I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have. I don’t really want to change anything. And I’m okay with that.”

Beckham and David have been married since 1999. They have four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8.

Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images