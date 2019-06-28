Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Kick off Pre-Wedding Celebration With Star-Studded Pool Party

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are kicking off their official wedding weekend in style. While the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones alum eloped in Vegas, the couple is coming together with their loved ones for a lavish weekend in France to celebrate their union.

Turner and Jonas were photographed kicking off the celebrations at the Château de Tourreau, their wedding venue in Sarrians.

The couple was spotted with friends and family, in photos posted by E! News, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

The wedding party was photographed spending time at the pool and enjoying a relaxing day Thursday before the wedding festivities. PEOPLE reports the lavish venue used to be a private estate that has since been turned into a venue for events and luxury vacation accommodations.

The historic property spans 17 acres with gardens, orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. The 249-year-old home can sleep 29 guests and includes 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Coincidentally the château, credited by Trip Advisor as one of “the most exquisite private estates in Provence” is the same location used by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their latest vacation in Season 9. Guests can book a stay at the entire property for $4,656 per night with a minimum three-night stay.

Trip Advisor also said the property comes with its own staff, and includes other amenities like a pool table, a game room, a shared tennis court and a playground.

Turner and Jonas’ wedding marks their second ceremony for their union, as the pair married in Las Vegas in May shortly after the Billboard Music Awards. Footage from the ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, was shared by Diplo on social media.

A source told the outlet at the time the couple was planning a traditional wedding in Europe in the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Ahead of the wedding weekend, Dr. Phil hilariously let the secret slip on social media revealing their nuptials would happen this week.

“Easy now! 1 week to go!” he wrote under Turner’s picture of the couple sharing a kiss on a bridge over the River Seine, in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Turner previously joked she wished the Vegas wedding had remained a secret but the couple made up with Diplo after he shared footage of it.

Turner and Jonas first got engaged in October 2017.