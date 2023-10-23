Erin Foster Alleges Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her With Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush and soccer star Ashlyn Harris are reportedly in a relationship, which by itself is a great thing. However, according to Insider and several reports, Bush and Harris are facing a backlash due to both being recently separated and facing allegations of cheating. As Insider notes, this has turned some online against the couple, while elsewhere it seems some past names are piling on with their own stories.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Erin Foster is claiming Chad Michael Murray cheated on her during their relationship from 2001 until 2002. She revealed the details in a recent episode of The World's First Podcast with Sara Foster. "I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way," Foster says. "While we were living together. Pretty cool."

The discussion was kicked off with a discussion about their past dating forays, the celebrity names they spent time with, and the nitty-gritty of those relationships. Sara Foster may have gotten Ryan Gosling, while Erin Foster got Murray.

While she is still viewing the moment as a sour moment, she does admit she's moved past any real low feelings. "I've moved on though. I'm over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it."

Foster is the daughter of David Foster, the elder husband of Katharine McPhee, and was recently married herself in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Nashville back in 2020. Murray got married in 2015 to Sarah Roemer, with the couple welcoming three kids, the most recent in August 2023.

Bush married Grant Hughes in June 2022, only a year after he proposed and built over a decade of friendship. COVID played a part in their coupling and marriage, along with their devotion to community service. The divorce was a bit of a surprise to onlookers, but they continue to be friends and run a nonprofit organization together.

Her reported relationship with Harris first popped up earlier in October, while the USWNT soccer star's divorce had started months prior and she'd been living apart from Ali Krieger "since the summer." Krieger and Harris are parents to two kids and married in 2019.

While sources claim that the divorce and split were in the works for months, Krieger did seem fairly unhappy with how it ended and seemingly confirmed infidelity by referring to the coming period as her "Beyonce Lemonade era." The reference is to Beyonce's album response to Jay-Z's past cheating, confirmed by the rapper in a 2017 New York Times interview.