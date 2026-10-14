T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Marry 3 Years After ‘GMA3’ Firings

It’s official — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are married!

According to court records in Washington County, Arkansas, obtained by USA Today, the couple exchanged vows on Sept. 19 in Washington County, Arkansas, just one day after they applied for the marriage license.

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The court recorded the marriage on Oct. 13.

Holmes and Robach previously co-anchored GMA3: What You Need to Know. The duo made headlines in November 2022, after photos surfaced of them holding hands and cozying up.

At the time, Robach was married to Andrew Shue, and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. Despite the situation, an insider said the relationships did not overlap.

After the photos made headlines, ABC News removed Holmes and Robach from GMA3 as it investigated the relationship. A December 2022 internal memo revealed that while the relationship did not violate company policy, it had become “an internal and an external distraction.

ABC News officially fired them in January 2023.

Amid the network investigation, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig. Robach said she and Shue had been separated since summer 2022 and finalized their divorce in March 2023.

One year after the scandal, Holmes and Robach launched their Amy & T.J. Podcast, during which they addressed the situation, including their relationship timeline.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2025. “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told podcast listeners.

Holmes further stated, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

While appearing on Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, the couple didn’t reveal the exact wedding date but shared what they wanted to do for the special day.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us,” Holmes pointed out. “We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us.”

Robach also said that it would be her and Holmes’ third marriage. “We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together. We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”