Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Transform Into a Classic Barbie and Ken for Halloween

It may be a few days after Halloween but fans are still talking about celebrity costumes including Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo with fans of she and Disick who dressed up as Ken and Barbie, and fans loved everything about it. Richie was dressed in a black and white striped, strapless dress with blonde hair and bright red lipstick. Disick looked dapper in a red and white striped, short-sleeve button down, with solid red pants and blonde hair.

View this post on Instagram Ken&Barb👫 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 1, 2019 at 12:49am PDT

One fam wrote, “OMG YOU GUYS,” while someone else said, “The bangs have made their appearance.”

Paris Hilton commented with her famous one-liner, “That’s hot [fire emoji].”

They weren’t the only pair to go all out for Halloween. Khloé Kardashian dressed up with her little 1-year-old True Thompson as Cruella De Vil while her daughter dressed up as a dalmatian.

Richie — who just made her first Keeping Up With the Kardashians appearance not long ago — also posted another photo earlier this month that fans went crazy over. The young model shared a topless image of herself while wearing high-waisted jeans, but the one comment that stood out the most was from her boyfriend.

Her caption read, “How’s your Thursday?” while Disick replied with, “It’s not bad thanks” completely bypassing the fact that his lady was topless for all to see.

The two have been dating since the middle of 2017 and despite their 16-year age gap, the two seem genuinely happy together. It took a while before Richie felt comfortable with Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three kids with, but over time, the two seem to be getting along better than ever. Although, there still are moments that feel awkward for both ladies. In a recent episode of the popular E! series, Richie went on a family vacation with the former pair and their kids, and Disick made it a point to try and include both women so that no one felt left out but that didn’t go as planned.