Sofia Richie Says She and Scott Disick Are ‘Very Lovey Dovey’

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have never been happier!

The 20-year-old model opened up about her relationship with the 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview that was published Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she said of her relationship with the father of three. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Despite rumors this summer that the two had broken up due to infidelity on Disick’s part that was allegedly captured on camera at Kanye West’s Wyoming Ye album release party, the couple has been growing strong.

Richie appeared to address these rumors in the interview, saying she tries to brush off everything people say about her and her beau.

“Everything is so false,” she said. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry… It’s hard to fully avoid it, but I get a good laugh too.”

During her trip to Australia, Richie has documented much of what she’s doing on Instagram and social media, and has been doing a number of interviews with local media.

She has also appeared on Australian TV’s The Morning Show, reports PEOPLE, talking about why she would prefer not to talk about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex or her father, music icon and American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

“I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person,’” she explained.

“I think that’s actually what drives me to work and do my own thing and want to make my own mark,” she continued. “Because I want to be seen as my own person — even though I have all these amazing people in my life that I love so much.”

As she told the Morning Herald, “I don’t want people to think I am trying to burn down my dad’s hard work … I have to try and find my own way … But I can also never get away from the fact my dad is Lionel Richie either.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living