Sofia Richie Reportedly Moving in With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is reportedly moving in with boyfriend Scott Disick, despite the recent turmoil in their relationship.

Richie is going to move into Disick’s house with him, sources close to the couple told Us Weekly. The big step comes just four weeks after the two broke up briefly when Disick was caught cheating on the young model.

“Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” the insider confirmed. “She’ll move into his house.”

The couple have been together since September of 2017. Initially, their romance was marred by the whispered judgements of fans and followers, who felt that their massive age difference was too much to look past. However, starting in May they faced an even worse obstacle — Disick’s alleged infidelity.

An anonymous friend of Richie’s told Us Weekly at the time that Disick had definitely “cheated on her in Miami.” The story gained traction on May 31, when Disick was spotted getting a little too friendly with another woman at the release party for Kanye West’s Ye in Wyoming.

Witnesses told the outlet that Disick was “really sloppy throughout the night” at the party, and “could barely speak.” Still, they saw that as no excuse when he began flirting with a stranger.

Insiders even said that Richie broke up with Disick over the whole ordeal. That lasted for just two days before they were spotted back together. People who saw them together confirmed that they both looked “happy” and “in good moods.”

“They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her,” another source said. “Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

The work seems to have paid off, as evidenced by their new living situation. It may spell trouble for Richie’s relationship with her father though. Her friends told reporters that Lionel Richie is staunchly opposed to the romance, and may have even issued Sofia an ultimatum.

Sources said that when Sofia first learned about Disick’s cheating, she “told Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Apparently, the fatherly warnings were not enough to keep Sofia away. Meanwhile, Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is reportedly doing her best to ignore the dramatic developments. She and Disick share three children — 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign, but as long as Disick’s star-crossed love with Richie does not affect them, Kardashian reportedly doesn’t care.

“She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are,” a source said.