Soap Opera Legend Divorcing His Wife

Lorenzo Lamas is calling it quits on his marriage. The soap opera star has filed for divorce from his less than two year marriage, per TMZ.

The Falcon Crest star is ending his marriage to Kenna Nicole Lamas. He listed the date of separation as January 21, 2025 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are no custody issues as the two didn’t have any children together. He’s also asked that the court deny Kenna the right to spousal support.

This isn’t his first marriage or divorce. Lamas has been married and divorced five times. The father of six was previously married to Victoria Hilbert (1981-1982), Michele Cathy Smith (1983-1985), Kathleen Kinmont (1989-1993), Shauna Sand (1996-2002), and Shawna Craig (2011-2018).

He played the role of Lance Cumson, the irresponsible grandson of Angela Channing played by Jane Wyman in the soap opera Falcon Crest from 1981–1990. He was the only cast member to appear in all episodes of the soap opera.

The soap opera is set in the fictional Tuscany Valley region of California’s wine capital, Napa Valley. Angela Channing runs Falcon Crest winery, and she is not pleased when her nephew Chance inherits 50 acres of prime vineyard from her late brother.

Lorenzo met Kenna, a former model, in 2020. He proposed a year later. At the time, he wrote on Facebook, “One things for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other. Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had and wishes I’ve never thought of,” Extra notes.

He added, “Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends.”