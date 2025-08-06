4 TV Stars Who Are Currently Getting Divorced

Breaking up is hard to do, and it’s magnified in the public eye. More than halfway through 2025, and there’s been dozens of celebrities to call it quits.

Actors do a good job in making viewers believe they’ll have a fairytale romance. But here are four actors who didn’t get their happily ever after off-screen.

Lorenzo and Kenna Nicole Lamas

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas attend the premiere of “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Falcons Crest star Lamas filed for divorce from his wife Kenna Nicole after less than two years of marriage on July 8. TMZ reports he lists their date of separation as Jan. 21, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple do not share any children.

He also requested neither has to pay spousal support. They wed in October 2023 on a cruise ship after reportedly becoming engaged in February 2021. It seems marriage is his thing, as he’s been married five times.

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Roger Fishman

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith (R) and husband Roger Fishman arrive at The Pink Party to benefit Cedar-Sinai Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Viceroy Santa Monica September 8, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images for Cedar Sinai)

The Melrose Place star filed for divorce from her husband in late June nearly four years after announcing their separation, which happened in September 2021. She filed documents without an attorney representing her and cited irreconcilable differences.

The former couple wed on New Year’s Day 2007 and they welcomed their only child, Jacob Emerson Fishman, the following year. Thorne-Smith is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their almost 18 year old son, and asks a judge to deny Rishman spousal support.

Scott and Kelley Wolf

SALT LAKE CITY – MAY 22: Scott & Kelley Wolf at A Night At The Warehouse Fundraiser For Utah Food Bank & Feeding America on May 22, 2010 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Clayton Chase/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

The Party of Five alum and his wife called it quits after almost 20 years of marriage, an eternity in Hollywood. “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” Kelley wrote in a lengthy social media statement on June 10.

She added: “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Despite their split, she praised her ex as a father. They welcomed children Jackson, Miller and Lucy during their marriage.

Steve Guttenberg and Emily Smith

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 13: Journalist Emily Smith (L) and her fiance, actor Steve Guttenberg, attend Freestyle Releasing’s world premiere of “Bigger” at the Orleans Arena on September 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

The Police Academy star filed for divorce from wife after six years of marriage. Per TMZ, Guttenberg filed papers to end the marriage on April 4, citing “irreconcilable differences.

Smith, a journalist, and the actor said “I Do” in January 2019. They do not have any children together. The actor listed their date of separation as “TBD,” according to the documents.