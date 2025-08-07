ABC Actor Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving His Show

One ABC actor is speaking out about rumors he’s leaving his show.

After Chris McKenna joined General Hospital in February, there’s already speculation that he has plans to leave the long-running soap opera.

Via TV Insider, while at the General Hospital Fan Club Weekend, McKenna addressed rumors about him exiting the series, admitting he’s been promoted to contract status. McKenna took over as Jack Brennan after Charles Mesure departed, and he assured dedicated fans that he will be sticking around, at least for the time being.

CHRIS MCKENNA (Photo by Christine Bartolucci/Disney via Getty Images)

“It’s my first chance since I was a preteen to spend time with a role,” he said. “At this age, with much more experience under my belt, I’m excited to create a character I can be proud of and love — and hopefully people come to love, even if you love to hate him!”

“More and more is slowly getting revealed about this guy, which has been cool to read,” McKenna later told Woman’s World. “We’re starting to see different sides of him and starting to see cracks in his armor. He’s a guy who can’t let his heart get in the way, and he’s fallen in love against his will — perhaps at risk to his career and his health.”

“It’s no longer a two-dimensional character or a sexy leading man. This is a complex human I get to play — and I get to plumb all the depths, now that I’m going to be sticking around,” he continued.

CHRIS MCKENNA, LAURA WRIGHT (Photo by Bahareh Ritter/Disney via Getty Images)

While Chris McKenna isn’t leaving General Hospital, the soap has seen more than a few exits – both temporary and permanent – in recent months. Kirsten Storms took an extended break in July as she moved, while Eva LaRue exited earlier this summer as Natalia Ramirez. Kin Shriner previously exited as Scott Baldwin, after playing the role on and off since 1977.

General Hospital fans will be able to rest easy knowing that McKenna won’t be leaving Port Charles any time soon, and there will still be a lot more to look forward to with Jack Brennan. What exactly will be in store should be interesting to find out as episodes continue to air weekdays on ABC. But McKenna sounds excited to continue to explore all that there is to Jack.