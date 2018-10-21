‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Ariana Grande Breakup

After remaining silent all week, Pete Davidson finally addressed his breakup from Ariana Grande during a standup show on Saturday night.

After canceling a previous standup performance, Davidson decided to fulfill his obligation to appear at a fundraising event for Swing Left, a political action group. The event, titled “Judd & Pete for America,” was co-headlined by director-comedian Judd Apatow and was held at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

As E! News reports, Davidson did not shy away from taking self-deprecating shots at his situation during his set. One of his first jokes was about how he is no longer living in Grande’s luxurious New York City apartment.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson said. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

The Saturday Night Live favorite also discussed the tattoo that was dedicated to Grande, which he has since covered up.

“I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson said. “I’m f—ing 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

He also revealed that he was feeling some regrets about the tattoo early in the relationship. The anxiety was brought on by an online poll that called him “stupid” for getting it. At the time, a friend backed up his decision to get the ink, but that friend has since realized that maybe the internet was right.

“So, obviously you know I, we (Ariana and I) broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said ‘Yes,’” Davidson said. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f—ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Apatow made sure to express his gratitude that Davidson would show up after such a public split, and Davidson hit right back with some dark-tinted humor.

“Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to (perform),” Davidson said. “F— my feelings.”

Apatow replied, “I care more about America than your feelings, I do. I care more about America than Pete’s feelings.”

“I feel like I am America,” Davidson said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d—. You’re like, ‘Ah, that f—ing poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

Grande has not spoken out about the breakup as of press time.