Singer Charlie Puth’s Breakup With Disney Channel Girlfriend Bella Thorne Just Blew up in a Big Way

Charlie Puth is not having it with Bella Thorne anymore, and he’s not being quiet about it, either.

In a series of tweets the singer released early Thursday morning, Puth said he’s no longer interested in having anything to do with Disney Channel starlet Thorne, according to E! News.

I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends….you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

But if you could just come to your senses…you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I can’t believe what I’m reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

There has been no word from Thorne on this front yet, but this comes shortly after Puth tweeted about the “kiss of his life,” which fans assumed was with Thorne, and very soon after the couple took their romance public.

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

The drama seems to stem from a tweet Thorne sent out showing some photos including one of her embracing her former flame, Tyler Posey, with the caption, “taking a trip down memory lane.”

