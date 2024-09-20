Simone Biles 'Almost Had a Heart Attack' While Watching Husband Jonathan Owens Score a Touchdown

Simone Biles is happy to support her man. She recently shared her excitement over witnessing her husband, Jonathan Owens, score a touchdown during a recent football game. In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, the most decorated Olympic gymnast wrote: "I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK." Her support was followed up with a tattoo on her ring finger, seemingly a dedication to their union. The seven-time gold medalist stopped by Syzygy Precision Tattooing in Phoenix, Ariz. while on a brief break from her appearances in the Gold Over America shows where she got a tiny "J" etched into her left hand from tattoo artist Sydney Smith. It's not her only recent ink. Smith told TMZ she also gave Biles a neck tattoo that read, "Made In Heaven."

According to Smith, both pieces took a total of 90 minutes to complete. They met via social media before making an appointment. "It was a great experience," Smith said of her experience with Biles. "But I treat all of my clients the same. It's always a good time getting to do what I love every day!"

The support goes both ways. They wed in 2023. A year later, Owens showed up for Biles when she earned more medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The two first linked on the dating app, Raya. "He would say I slid into his DMs," Biles told Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Owens caught heat when he revealed in an interview he had no idea who Biles was upon their initial encounters, which many on social media felt was degrading considering they're both athletes. "I didn't know who she was," he told Texas Monthly in June 2021. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked." But Biles says his comments were blown out of proportion.