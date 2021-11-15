Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Spark Pregnancy Rumors With Chuck E. Cheese Outing

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were photographed at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Saturday, and based on the pictures some are speculating that Goth is pregnant. The two were playing arcade games together in the candid photos obtained by TMZ, and Goth looked like she might be pregnant. This has questions running rampant about their relationship status.

Witnesses said that LaBeouf and Goth were alone at Chuck E. Cheese, and estimated from looking at her that Goth is about five months pregnant. They figured that two adults might to go the children’s restaurant change in preparation for their first time parenting, though this is only conjecture. So far, neither actor nor their representatives have issued a public comment on these photos or the speculation surrounding them. TMZ also did not disclose what Chuck E. Cheese location they were taken in, although LeBeouf does live in the L.A. area.

Shia LaBeouf at Chuck E. Cheese with Seemingly Pregnant Mia Goth – https://t.co/cYa6WcNrCy#worldwidetweets pic.twitter.com/BTowPRmdTM — WorldWide Tweets (@WorldWideTweet3) November 14, 2021

LeBeouf and Goth first met in 2012 while filming Nymphomaniac together. They dated for some time but avoided the public eye — at least until 2016 when they got married in Las Vegas. The two had a “commitment ceremony” overseen by an Elvis impersonator, but LaBeouf later revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were legally married.

LaBeouf and Goth separated in the autumn of 2018 and filed for divorce. Both went on to date other people — LaBeouf next dated singer FKA twigs, who has since accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December of 2020, and in his public response LaBeouf did not directly deny her allegations. After FKA twigs, LaBeouf briefly dated actress Margaret Qualley. The two broke up in January of 2021, and Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes FKA twigs’ allegations against LaBeouf.

After FKA twigs’ lawsuit went public, LaBeouf announced that he was taking a hiatus from acting to receive inpatient treatment for unspecified issues. In the past, LaBeouf has had problems with alcoholism, anger management and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to a report by Variety, LaBeouf and his representatives declined to give details on his treatment earlier this year.

As for Goth, she is a 27-year-old English actress and model for whom Nymphomaniac was her first feature film appearance. She has since starred in movies including The Survivalist, A Cure for Wellness and Suspiria, as well as TV shows The Tunnel and Wallander. Her representatives have also not commented on the speculation about her Chuck E. Cheese appearance.