Christy Carlson Romano Reveals 'Animosity' With 'Even Stevens' Co-Star Shia LaBeouf

Christy Carlson Romano rose to fame after landing a role on Disney channel's Even Stevens in 2000 alongside former co-star Shia LaBeouf. Two decades later, the actress often gets asked if she and LaBeouf stay in touch, and to a lot of peoples surprise, they don't. Over the years, the two have gone their separate ways despite their very convincing roles that had the public sure they were just as close in real life as they were on screen; however, in a recent video Romano published to her YouTube channel, she admits they weren't even that close when they were filming the comedy series, admitting that there was a little "animosity" between the two at the time.

"We had a little bit of animosity," she revealed in the video while she was in athletic gear going for a light walk outside. "I always wanted him to really appreciate what I gave him." In the grand scheme of things, Romano admits that she wasn't as patient as she could have been with him, and looking back on their years together, she wishes she had known more about him before he showed up to set because she feels that would have pushed her into a more sisterly role off screen. The two played brother and sister on screen with Romano as Ren Stevens and LaBeouf as Louis Stevens, and although they did a fabulous job while in character, the 37-year-old recalled a time she felt pretty hurt by the actor.

"And something that actually really hurt my feelings, was when he won his Emmy award. He was on the podium, I was sitting there with the rest of our team, and he thanked, like, everybody at the table. But he didn't thank me. I was hurt at the time, because I felt like since day one, it was him and me. It was, like, our show. But because it was so life or death for him, it was his show and I was just like around because I was a girl," she explained.

Although she felt hurt, she did admit in the 10 minute video that she does regret not being more supportive of LaBeouf. It's no secret that the actor has struggled in his personal life, he was even accused of domestic abuse, but Romano detailed that she wishes she have given him more "time and love." Over the years, although they have not kept up with each other, the few times they have crossed paths, there has been nothing but love there it seems.