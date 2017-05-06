Sharon Osbourne Explains How She Fell Back in Love With Her Husband Ozzy After His Affair

Sharon Osbourne opens up about “newfound love” with husband Ozzy after his affair. https://t.co/cDnUosPB7u pic.twitter.com/XCzjfOkN62 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 6, 2017

Sharon Osbourne opened up about how she fell back in love with her husband, Ozzy, after his affair last year.

The Talk co-host spoke about her relationship on Friday’s episode of the CBS talk show.

“35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” Osbourne explained.

The couple broke up last May after 33 years of marriage following reports that revealed the Black Sabbath musician had an affair with his hairstylist. In July, Osbourne announced that she forgave her husband and confirmed they were back together.

“I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage,” she said on the show. “I just can’t think of my life without him.”

On Friday, she explained how she fell back in love with Ozzy “just months ago.”

“[I] probably, really, just months ago [fell back in love] because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” she told Julie Chen.

“I just had a newfound love,” Osbourne continued. “And I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

