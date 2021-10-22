Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Love Story Set to Become Biopic in Wake of Her ‘The Talk’ Exit

Sharon Osbourne may have been forced to leave , but she already has her next project lined up. Variety reports that a biopic Is In the works, focused on the television personality’s nearly forty-year marriage to rock star Ozzy Osbourne. The film will follow their relationship through the years, even onto the reality series The Osbournes. Lee Hall, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Billy Elliot, Rocketman, and War Horse, will be writing the script and Polygram Entertainment will be partnering with Osbourne Media will produce.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” Osbourne said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.” The couple married in 1982 and share three children: Aimée, Kelly, and Jack. The Osbournes briefly split in 2016 after reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair, but they eventually reconciled.

The volatile couple has certainly had their share of ups and downs, as Osbourne explained in an interview back in September. “Our fights were legendary ’cause we would beat the s— out of each other,” the 68-year-old television host said in an interview with DailyMailTV. “We stopped, must be, 20 years ago. But we had a good run.”

Osbourne also opened up on an episode of The Talk in 2020 about how they keep the intimacy alive in their marriage. “We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That’s no secret. He had enough for all,” Osbourne joked in the episode. “It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship.”

“Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more,” Osbourne continued. “Sex changes that it’s not just about the sex, it’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes.”

“Those goosebumps that you got changes to something else. It’s a warmth. It’s a respect,” Osbourne concluded. “It is a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort. The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It’s the best thing in the world.”