Shannen Doherty Finalized Her Divorce Hours Before Her Death

Shannen Doherty made sure she left the Earth without stress. Before her death, the Charmed actress had been battling breast cancer after it resurfaced following a two-year remission. Simultaneously, she was also dealing with a contentious divorce. Just weeks before her passing, she'd petitioned the court and asked that a judge award her spousal support to cover medical costs and beyond, noting she hadn't worked since her cancer returned and that her income from any shows on streaming platforms was phasing out. As it turns out, she was able to get all things related to her divorce settled before she died.

The Associated Press notes the Beverly Hills, 90210 star finalized her split with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53. In a rare move, she was granted a divorce two days later, ensuring that her wishes were upheld so that her mother would be taken care of.

The actress was repped by Laura Wasser, divorce attorney to the likes of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and others. Per the ruling, Soherty was awarded the couple's Malibu, California, home, a Salvador Dali painting, several cars, and all earnings from her acting. Doherty had no children. Her assets will be more than likely be left to her mother.

Iswarienko, a photographer, was her third husband and longest marriage. They wed in 2011 and split in 2023.

Doherty's longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing, as reported by TV Line: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," she revealed to the public. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."