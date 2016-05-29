Shakira’s Partner, Gerard Piqué, Shares Beach Photo of Their Two Kids

A photo posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on May 26, 2016 at 11:13am PDT





We fell in love with Shakira back in the early 2000s, but when she became a coach on season 4 and 6 of The Voice, she solidified a place in our hearts. She's super talented, kind and funny and well, she has a pretty adorable family, too.

Shakira's longtime partner, soccer player, Gerard Piqué, shared a photo of their two sons at the beach where they were enjoying some time together after soccer season wrapped up and it's almost too much cute.

In the photo, the two boys, Sasha and Milan, were cuddled up together under a blanket—it's not clear whether they were posing, being shy or actually taking a nap, but it's completely clear that the sweet photo is completely adorable.

A photo posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on May 18, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

The photo, shared on Twitter with the caption "Els meus mites" was also shared on his Instagram account, both getting a lot of likes, comments and love because everyone knows the family is just the sweetest.