Sean Penn and Wife Leila George Divorcing After Just 1 Year Together

Actress Leila George filed for divorce from actor Sean Penn on Friday, just over a year after they married. The two started dating in 2016 and married in July 2020. Penn, 61, and George, the 29-year-old daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, have not commented.

George filed divorce documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday, according to online records, reports TMZ. They did not have children together. This is the third marriage to end in divorce for Penn. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. Penn and Wright are parents to Dylan Penn, 30, and Hopper Penn, 28.

The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Penn did not confirm he was married until he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers a month after the wedding. “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way,” Penn told Meyers in August 2020, reports PEOPLE.

Penn and George were linked in 2016 but had an on-again, off-again relationship until they got back together early last year. “They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back,” a source told PEOPLE last year. “He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back.” The two grew closer while self-isolating during the early days of the COVID pandemic and they later worked on humanitarian efforts in Los Angeles.

Penn, whose Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit has helped distribute coronavirus vaccines, recently refused to work on his Starz Watergate limited series Gaslit until everyone on the production got vaccinated. After production was halted for two weeks, Penn and series producer NBCUniversal came up with a compromise, where everyone who worked in close contact with Penn was required to be vaccinated.

When Penn appeared on Late Night in August, he said he only wants vaccinated people to see his latest movie Flag Day in theaters. “I do always feel, at this point in time, that I have to say that I hope – I’d ask – that as much as I want people all to go to the theater, I really only want people who are vaccinated and safe to themselves and each other to go,” he said, adding that the movie will be available to stream “eventually.” He joked, “Most of the people who aren’t vaccinated probably aren’t interested in my movies, anyway.”