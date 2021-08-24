Sean Penn Wants Only Vaccinated People to See His New Movie

✖

Sean Penn has some frank advice for fans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19: skip his new movie. Penn co-directed Flag Day, which hit theaters last Friday and is not available to stream at home. In an interview with Seth Meyers on Monday night, he said that unvaccinated people should skip this one to keep the theater safe for vaccinated people and those at high risk.

"I do always feel, at this point in time, that I have to say that I hope — I'd ask — that as much as I want people all to go to the theater, I really only want people who are vaccinated and safe to themselves and each other to go," Penn said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He added that "it will stream" eventually," and said: "Most of the people who aren't vaccinated probably aren't interested in my movies, anyway."

Penn has been active in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and safety remains his first priority, but he left no doubt that he is missing movie theaters. He said: "If I'm interested in seeing a film, I don't want the convenience of the small box when something was — like Flag Day was — made for the big screen."

This is not the first time Penn put his own potential profits on the line to speak out for what he believes in. Back in July, he refused to continue shooting Gaslit until all the crew on the movie agreed to get vaccinated. He also co-founded the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) with Anna Lee, which helped organize testing, contact tracing and other pandemic-related efforts in California throughout the pandemic.

Penn, Lee and CORE will receive the Los Angeles Press Club's Rosendahl Public Service Awards for Contributions to Civic Life in October, according to a report by The Wrap. The LAPC announced the award on Friday, saying: "s the world was reeling from the spread of COVID-19, Sean and Ann jumped in and mobilized a massive testing effort in Southern California and beyond."

Sadly, the U.S. is still struggling with COVID-19 surges in many areas, and experts are attributing that largely to the lack of vaccinations. According to a report by USA Today on Tuesday, cases are currently rising in 42 states and deaths are increasing in 43 states. For the latest information on the pandemic and the vaccine, both locally and nationwide, visit the CDC's website.