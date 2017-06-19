Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Are Planning for Baby No. 2!

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Are Sean and Catherine Lowe ready for baby No. 2?

The Bachelor couple welcomed their first son, Samuel, earlier this year and already have baby on the brains again. In an interview with ET, the couple talked about when we can expect another Lowe baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want them to be close together,” Catherine said. “I’m not pregnant or anything, but it’s definitely important that we knock it out! [I’ll probably get pregnant] early next year, in the next 6 to 8 months.” Sean added, “2017 or 2018 is a fair bet we’ll have another kid come along!”

As for the gender, Catherine hopes for a girl! The only thing that worries her if they do have a little girl is the fact that Sean will “spoil the crap out of her.”

According to Sean, the love they have for each other has “probably grown even stronger” since they became parents.