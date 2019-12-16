Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Shares Touching Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter on Her 49th Birthday

Sean “Diddy” Combs is paying tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on what would have been her 49th birthday. On Sunday, Combs, who had celebrated his 50th birthday with friends just a day earlier, took to his Instagram account to share a video montage that included clips from their decades-long relationship.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY [Kim Porter],” Combs captioned the video. “Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!”

The video ended with a group of people singing happy birthday to Porter.

Porter, an actress and model, had passed away on Nov. 15 in her Toluca Lake, California home. It was later determined that she had died as a result of lobar pneumonia, an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

She was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia in a ceremony attended by Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tichina Arnold. Yolanda Adams and Faith Evans reportedly gave musical tributes to the 47-year-old.

Marking the one-year anniversary of her death last month, Combs marked the somber occasion with another emotional tribute shared to his Instagram account.

“I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much [heartbreak emoji]. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face,” he captioned a video of Porter playing a song on the piano.

“I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU,” he continued. “I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter.”

The day before sharing the tribute, Combs had shared a photo of a broken heart to his account, writing Porter’s initials and a heart, “K [black heart emohi] P,” as the caption.

Combs and Porter had dated on and off from the ’90s through 2007 and shared three children together — 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also helped raise Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure.