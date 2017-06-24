Savannah Chrisley Shares Huge Birthday Surprise for Boyfriend Luke Kennard

Just days after confirming her relationship with NBA player Luke Kennard, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram with a huge birthday surprise for her boyfriend.

In a touching post on Saturday, Chrisley shared a photo of a large billboard of Kennard shooting a basketball that read, “Happy 21st and Congrats Luke! Your best 3s are yet to come. Love, Savannah.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star gushed about Kennard, who was recently selected by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA draft, in the photo’s caption as well.

“Happy happy birthday to my best friend … I hate that I’m not there with you today but I’m truly blessed that I got to celebrate early in NYC with you surprise after surprise oh and … I’m missing my breakfast date this morning but I def know there are lifetime of those to come,” she wrote.

She went on to call Kennard “one of the kindest human beings alive” before thanking Clear Channel Outdoor for helping her with the special Times Square billboard.

The 19-year-old reality star only confirmed her relationship with Kennard on Thursday, also via Instagram. It marks her first public relationship since her split from longtime boyfriend, Blaire Hanks, in January.

