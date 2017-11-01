Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Dressed as Your Favorite ’80s Movie Duo for Halloween

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of the cutest celebrity couples around, and the pair’s Halloween costume was an adorable tribute to their starts as teen stars.

They didn’t kill me – #prettyinpink #Andie #ducky @mollyringwald #joncryer @realfreddieprinze A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Gellar posted a photo of the pair on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that she and her husband had dressed as friends Andie and Duckie from the teen classic Pretty in Pink, who were played by Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To bring their looks to life, Gellar wore a pink lace dress and a short red wig while Prinze Jr. donned a pink shirt, vest, plaid blazer, bowler hat, round sunglasses and a bolo tie.

Both Prinze and Gellar rose to fame in teen movies in the ’90s, so it’s fitting that the pair chose to salute another iconic teen duo from the previous decade.

Up Next: Sarah Michelle Gellar Spotted in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Audience

“They didn’t kill me – #prettyinpink #Andie #ducky@mollyringwald #joncryer@realfreddieprinze,” Gellar captioned the snap.

Keeping the Halloween spirit going, Gellar also shared a collage of photos of fans dressed up as some of her most iconic characters for Halloween, including Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kathryn Merteuil from Cruel Intentions, Helen Shivers from I Know What You Did Last Summer and Daphne from the Scooby-Doo films.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sarahmgellar