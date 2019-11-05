Sarah Hyland Facing Backlash After Posting ‘Problematic’ NSFW Photo With Fiance Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland posted a photo on Instagram from a recent wedding she attended, and it seems to have upset some people. The image features Hyland sitting on the lap of her fiance, Wells Adams, along with friends Ashley Newbrough and Ciara Robinson and their dates. Two of the men — Adams and Newbrough’s boyfriend Matt Shively — are groping their significant others’ chest.

“Interesting how many of your ‘fans’ (clearly Russian bots) are in support of sexual assault,” one commenter said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is completely sick. Strong #metoo vibes. What is it with LA and everyone being a creep?,” someone asked.

“This is a #metoo moment. These people are SICK,” another wrote.

“Like queens = like objects? The dissolution of patriarchal gender relations can’t come soon enough,” a third said.

Just as quickly as the backlash came, it was quickly tamped down by fans supporting Hyland’s photo.

“Are people seriously upset over this pic? It’s hilarious. The world has gone crazy!,” one said.

“Do you even know what the Me Too campaign was about, these women are consenting to this photo. Know the difference. SMDH,” another wrote.

“I’m sorry people are hating! I love this picture! Your man is grabbing your boob not Harvey Weinstein! Weddings are good vibes and fun!!,” someone commented.

“The ignorance. You guys just have to make noise even if it’s bad. She owes no explanation on this photo. They are all grown woman in consenting relationship and you guys just need to shut up and leave her alone. Absolutely pathetic,” another user wrote.

Shivley also shared the photo to his account and interestingly Adams commented that Instagram made him take his post with the same image down. “Instagram took mine down,” he wrote, adding a sad emoji.

Hyland and Adams have a wedding of their own at a still to-be-determined date. The couple got engaged in July.

Recently, Hyland posted a heartfelt message to Adams on Instagram on the two-year anniversary of their first date. “Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” Hyland wrote. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you. You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you [Wells Adams], Happy two years baby.”