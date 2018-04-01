Ryan Reynolds Responds to Rumors of Marriage ‘Struggles’ With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds wants everyone to know his marriage to Blake Lively is just fine.

After rumors of “struggles” in his marriage to Lively stemming from a report by International Business Times India surfacing among news outlets, Reynolds took to Twitter to clear up the rumors.

Retweeting the article from IBT India that read, “Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend ‘quality time,’” the 41-year-old Reynolds joked by commenting, “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.’”

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Reynolds and his 30-year-old wife Lively have been married for more than five years and share two daughters, James, 3 and Ines, 1. While the two have been busy, they maintain time for one another despite their busy schedules.

Earlier this week, Reynolds and Lively were spotted out on what appeared to be a glamorous double date with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in New York City.

In an interview with Vogue magazine in 2014, Lively shared that she and Reynolds were practically tied at the hip.

“Everything we do in life we do together,” she said. “I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”

Two years later she would gush to Marie Claire about their relationship, telling the magazine, “I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

While IBT India might speculate that there are “struggles,” Lively has always been open about the her relationship with Reynolds, telling PEOPLE that the secret to their marriage lay in ensuring their shooting schedules never overlapped.

“My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family,” she said. “If we’re away as a family, it’s never more than for a day. We stay together.”