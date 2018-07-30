Why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Adorably Freaked out at Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift performed multiple shows at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts over the weekend, and fans were joined by a few celebrity guests including close Swift pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who enjoyed a proud parental moment during the show thanks to their 3-year-old daughter James.

The couple’s oldest child is featured on Swift’s song “Gorgeous,” with the toddler’s voice saying the word before the track begins. That moment is featured in Swift’s show, and Reynolds and Lively were fully prepared for the occasion, with Lively using her phone to record her daughter’s voice in full stadium sound.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also turned the camera on herself and her husband, with the couple adorably freaking out when James’ voice was heard as Lively jumped up and down and Reynolds threw his hand in the air.

BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/iEWlxSL4Xd — “SOFIAAAAAAAA” 🐍 (@avocadoswifts) July 29, 2018

Reynolds and Lively were also joined in the VIP section by Gigi Hadid, who has previously attended the Philadelphia stop of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

The couple was also spotted showing a bit of PDA when Swift performed her song “Dress,” with Reynolds putting his arm around his wife. Hadid, meanwhile, dropped to her knees in front of her friend and raised her arms.

I AM REALLY NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/LXdLrSdcO2 — Katie Perkins (@ktperkins13) July 29, 2018

After Swift’s album Reputation was released in November 2017, fans immediately began speculating about who the young voice belonged to on “Gorgeous,” with Swift the one to confirm the rumor that James was behind the word.

In the project’s album booklet, she wrote, “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds.”

In May, Reynolds discussed his daughter’s cameo on Good Morning America, joking, “My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song. Oh, she’s insufferable.”

The Deadpool 2 star shared that the moment was a voice note “that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song.”

“It’s pretty amazing,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight.

“Yeah, so, she’s in a Taylor Swift song,” the actor added. “I don’t know if she knows she’s in a Taylor Swift song.”

The two actors have been friends with Swift since at least 2016 when they were seen attending her Fourth of July party at her home in Rhode Island. Swift attended Lively’s baby shower for her second daughter, Ines, and visited the couple in the hospital after Lively gave birth in September 2016.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy