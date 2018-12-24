Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Ryan Lochte and wife Kayle Rae Reid are currently expecting their second child, and the couple used social media on Sunday to reveal that they’ll soon be welcoming a little girl into their family.

After holding a gender reveal party, Lochte and Reid used social media to share their happy news, with the Olympic swimmer posting a photo of pink balloons floating out of a box, with Lochte pumping his fists in the air and Reid holding the couple’s 18-month-old son Caiden Zane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes!!!!! It’s a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9,” Lochte wrote in reference to his son’s less-than-happy expression in the shot.

Reid used her Instagram to post a video of the moment they opened the box, with her excitement clear on her face as the pink balloons appeared.

View this post on Instagram 🥳 A post shared by KAYLA RAE LOCHTE (@kaylaraereid) on Dec 23, 2018 at 2:09pm PST

She later shared a photo of herself and Lochte firing pink confetti into the air while wearing joyful smiles.

“Thank you all for the congratulations,” the model wrote. “Still in complete shock. The best Christmas gift. I am beyond excited to be having a girl!! Cannot wait for bows and dresses and bikinis oh myyyy! the first girl Lochte! Merry Christmas Eve.”

“We cannot believe we’re having a girl,” she added to E! News. “We are beyond excited!! Caiden is going to be such a great big brother.”

Lochte and Reid revealed in November that they were expecting with a photo of the family posing dressed in white sweaters and jeans, with Lochte holding a sonogram photo as baby Caiden examined his own stomach.

“BOOM!!!! Baby number 2!” Lochte wrote. “Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020

#blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger.”

Judging by his caption, Lochte is preparing to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. If he attends, the games will be the 34-year-old’s fifth trip to the Olympics.

The swimmer’s Olympic campaign will pick up in earnest next year, as he is currently in the midst of a 14 month suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that he received in July for breaking anti-doping rules after receiving an intravenous infusion.

According to the USADA’s policy, athletes can only receive over 100ml of permitted substances through an intravenous bag if they receive an extension in advance or are receiving medical treatment. While Lochte did not use a banned substance, his use violated the policy, leading to a 14-month ban.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ryanlochte