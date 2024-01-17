Royal Couple Announces Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia of Albania are going their separate ways. After more than seven years of marriage, the royal couple announced Monday that they are divorcing. A statement shared to Crown Prince Leka's official Instagram on Monday confirming the news said the couple are dedicated to ensuring "a happy and safe life" for their 3-year-old daughter, Princess Geraldine.

"Hello friends and lovers," the message, shared under the royal coat of arms, began, per an English translation. "Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Prince Leka and Elia Zharaia have agreed to end their marriage. Since marriage has lost its function, they have decided to resolve it with mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures."

"Regardless of the commitment to the institution of the family, LTM Leka believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!" the statement continued. "The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princesse Geraldines, will remain in the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy life and safe for Geraldine. LTM Prince Leka II will not make further statements or comments and requests that the right to be respected privacy related to this matter."

In a statement of her own captured by Gert's Royals, on her personal Instagram, per Hello! magazine, the Crown Princess confirmed, "Today we started the legal procedures for the settlement of marriage, as we jointly decided to seek a divorce." She went on to write, "This is not at all a reality that makes me happy, as I believe in family values as the most precious thing! I would never have chosen for my daughter to grow up with separate parents, but sometimes separation is the only option."

"What matters most, is that my baby girl experiences this moment as easily as possible. Thank you very much to all of you who wrote to me and gave me courage," she concluded. "Despite these difficult months I've gone through, your kindness has given me strength. I wish you health and happiness in your families."

Leka is the grandson of the late King Zog I, who ruled the Albanian Kingdom from 1928 to 1939, and is the head of the Albanian Royal Family. He met Elia, an actress and singer, in 2008, according to his royal bio. After becoming engaged in Paris in 2010, the couple tied the knot at the (former) Royal Palace of Tirana in October 2016. They went on to welcome their daughter Geraldine, named after Queen Geraldine, who died 18 years before her great-granddaughter's birth, on Oct. 22, 2020. It is unclear how long the couple has been separated.