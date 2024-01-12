Prince William Reportedly Feeling 'Betrayed' After King Charles Reconciles With Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly feeling "betrayed" after his father and brother have reconciled their estranged relationship. According to In Touch, King Charles and Prince Harry are on good terms once again. "They've had their differences, but Charles never stopped loving Harry. He was sad to lose him, even if he wouldn't publicly admit it," an insider stated. "So, when Harry reached out at the end of 2023, he was more than receptive."

The source added, "The father-son bond they share never went away, and they were able to mend things pretty quickly – much to the surprise of some family members." While many would see this as a positive situation, the insider went on to note that William is "furious" over the situation. "His brother has caused so much drama for the royals that when William heard Harry and Charles were talking again, he told his father: 'It's Harry or me.' And Charles chose Harry. Now William can't help but feel betrayed," the source said.

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments, though this has since been denied by Buckingham Palace officials.

Last month, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.