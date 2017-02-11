Rory Feek Opens up About His Lifestyle Change Since the Passing of His Wife Joey

(Photo: Twitter / @NashCntryDaily)

Rory Feek is trying to find his “new normal.”

The singer has been trying to manage his new lifestyle since the death of his wife Joey almost one year ago, Rare Country reports.

“The new normal is that I do everything that Joey did and some of what I used to do,” Rory told The Tennessean. “Last night I was folding laundry after a trip … and I thought about the million loads she did so I wouldn’t have to do them. And my new normal is somehow learning to be her and me both. I’m highly aware that I’m not as good at either of them. I don’t spend a lot of time regretting or wishing things were different. I’m busy making oatmeal and giving baths.”

This Valentine’s Day will be the 15th anniversary of Joey and Rory Feek‘s first date and the first year Rory will celebrate the romantic day without Joey.

Rory is set to release his first book, This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever, after he attends the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12.

Rory and Joey’s “Hymns” album is nominated for Best Roots Gospel at the Grammys.

